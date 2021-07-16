JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 42,633 Shares of Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 57.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,633 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.40% of Landec worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Landec by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Landec by 141.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Landec by 444.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 9,252 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Landec by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 5,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Landec in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Landec alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Landec from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Landec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Landec from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Barrington Research upgraded Landec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Landec from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNDC opened at $11.51 on Friday. Landec Co. has a 52-week low of $8.33 and a 52-week high of $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $337.62 million, a P/E ratio of -7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 226.40 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.72.

In other Landec news, Director Patrick D. Walsh bought 10,000 shares of Landec stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.26 per share, for a total transaction of $112,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Landec Profile

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Landec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.