JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys New Shares in CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 179,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.16% of CarLotz as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of CarLotz in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in CarLotz during the first quarter worth $36,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in CarLotz in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CarLotz in the 1st quarter valued at $475,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in shares of CarLotz during the 1st quarter worth about $587,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.27% of the company’s stock.

Get CarLotz alerts:

LOTZ opened at $4.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $513.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 10.70, a quick ratio of 10.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.43. CarLotz, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $12.90.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $56.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CarLotz, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarLotz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research cut their target price on CarLotz from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

About CarLotz

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for CarLotz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarLotz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.