JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.08% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the first quarter valued at $7,775,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 194,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,668,000 after acquiring an additional 45,692 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $4,953,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,495,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,311,000.

Shares of PPLT stock opened at $106.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.55. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a one year low of $77.19 and a one year high of $122.48.

