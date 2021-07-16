JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Position in Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL) by 31.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,491 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.19% of Rafael worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Rafael by 100.0% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Rafael by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Rafael during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Rafael in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in Rafael in the 4th quarter worth about $836,000. 28.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RFL opened at $58.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.23. Rafael Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.90 and a 52-week high of $66.44.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Rafael from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

Rafael Profile

Rafael Holdings, Inc owns interest in commercial real estate assets and clinical stage pharmaceutical companies. It operates through the Real Estate and Pharmaceuticals segments. The Real Estate segment refers to the real estate holdings. The Pharmaceuticals segment is comprised of debt interests and warrants in Rafael Pharmaceuticals and a majority equity interest in LipoMedix Pharmaceuticals.

