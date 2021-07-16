JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stake in Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU) by 197.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,202 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.18% of Brookfield Property REIT worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property REIT by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Property REIT by 6.4% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property REIT by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Property REIT by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property REIT by 308.5% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Property REIT stock opened at $18.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Brookfield Property REIT Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.46 and a twelve month high of $19.18.

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (ÂBPYUÂ) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (ÂBPYÂ) one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. BPYU was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

