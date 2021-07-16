JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stake in SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) by 30.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,850 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,049 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.37% of SmartFinancial worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMBK. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SmartFinancial by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,822,000 after purchasing an additional 97,777 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 474,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,611,000 after acquiring an additional 57,343 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SmartFinancial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $352,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SmartFinancial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in SmartFinancial by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised SmartFinancial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

SMBK stock opened at $24.45 on Friday. SmartFinancial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $25.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $369.44 million, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.75.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $31.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.85 million. On average, equities analysts predict that SmartFinancial, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is 13.19%.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

