JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Holdings in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) by 220.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,145 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 17,301 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in KB Financial Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in KB Financial Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in KB Financial Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in KB Financial Group by 175.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

KB Financial Group stock opened at $45.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.15. KB Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.86 and a twelve month high of $53.67.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

KB Financial Group Company Profile

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

