JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Position in MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) by 126.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 255,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,553 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.52% of MediciNova worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MNOV. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of MediciNova by 125.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 11,080 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,387,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,107,000 after purchasing an additional 73,622 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MediciNova in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MediciNova during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MediciNova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

Get MediciNova alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MNOV opened at $3.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.07. The firm has a market cap of $180.45 million, a PE ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 1.40. MediciNova, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $13.25.

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

Read More: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV).

Receive News & Ratings for MediciNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediciNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.