JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) by 34.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,753 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.06% of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $450,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 1,851.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 570,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,663,000 after acquiring an additional 541,417 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 9,434 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $152,000.

NASDAQ SQQQ opened at $8.67 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 12 month low of $8.32 and a 12 month high of $35.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.47.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

