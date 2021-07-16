JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.23 Million Position in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,633 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.12% of Phibro Animal Health worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Phibro Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PAHC opened at $24.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.53. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 12 month low of $16.27 and a 12 month high of $31.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.23.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $211.70 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

PAHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays lowered Phibro Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

