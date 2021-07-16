JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.25 Million Position in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,207 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.20% of Carriage Services worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carriage Services during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Carriage Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the first quarter worth about $240,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carriage Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $280,000. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

NYSE:CSV opened at $35.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.32. The company has a market cap of $636.01 million, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.68. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.79 and a 52-week high of $39.65.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $96.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.00 million. Carriage Services had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 17.73%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.51%.

In other news, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $91,350.00. Also, insider Steven D. Metzger acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.19 per share, with a total value of $38,190.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,941.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 4,000 shares of company stock worth $149,700. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

CSV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Carriage Services in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Carriage Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carriage Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.