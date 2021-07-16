JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,425 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.32% of MVB Financial worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MVBF. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of MVB Financial by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 569,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,905,000 after buying an additional 54,796 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in MVB Financial in the first quarter worth about $1,552,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in MVB Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $1,514,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in MVB Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,781,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in MVB Financial by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 40,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kelly R. Nelson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,170,790. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J Christopher Pallotta sold 4,686 shares of MVB Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $187,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of MVB Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

NASDAQ MVBF opened at $41.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $486.96 million, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.57. MVB Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.55 and a 52-week high of $45.94.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $29.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.70 million. MVB Financial had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 25.73%. Analysts anticipate that MVB Financial Corp. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from MVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. MVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.69%.

MVB Financial Profile

MVB Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and mortgage products and services to individuals and corporate clients in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and grants various types of loans, including commercial and commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and consumer loans.

