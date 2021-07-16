JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.26 Million Holdings in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 144.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,358 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 23,255 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.13% of Ebix worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBIX. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Ebix during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Ebix by 10.6% during the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Ebix during the first quarter worth $170,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Ebix in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Ebix during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

EBIX stock opened at $30.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $935.90 million, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 2.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. Ebix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.83 and a 1-year high of $64.14.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $290.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.00 million. Ebix had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The company’s revenue was up 110.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%.

Ebix Company Profile

Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand software and e-commerce services and solutions to insurance, financial, healthcare, and e-learning industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the area of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

