JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) by 525.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,257 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.31% of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 1,539.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 96,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 91,064 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $466,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 21.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 85,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 15,223 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 52.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 23,001 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF stock opened at $20.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.78. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 52 week low of $12.76 and a 52 week high of $21.65.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.122 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.