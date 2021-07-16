JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.29 Million Stake in Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) by 588.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,724 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Braskem were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Braskem in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Braskem by 225.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Braskem in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Braskem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Braskem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,264,000. Institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAK opened at $24.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of -88.53 and a beta of 1.60. Braskem S.A. has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $25.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.58.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Braskem S.A. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BAK shares. TheStreet raised shares of Braskem from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Braskem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Braskem in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Braskem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

About Braskem

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

