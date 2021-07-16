JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.34 Million Stake in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) by 31.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,151 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,910 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.20% of PDF Solutions worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,742,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,323,000 after purchasing an additional 232,731 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 9.8% during the first quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 1,716,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,516,000 after buying an additional 153,802 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 25.7% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 504,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,963,000 after buying an additional 103,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 146.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 66,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 39,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,300,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,697,000 after acquiring an additional 15,123 shares in the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PDFS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum upgraded PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 26th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of PDF Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of PDF Solutions in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PDF Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

PDF Solutions stock opened at $17.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $658.09 million, a P/E ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.74. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.44 and a 1 year high of $26.42.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.00 million. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 52.07% and a negative return on equity of 19.57%. On average, analysts forecast that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement equipment, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that stores collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offers data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

