JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) by 185.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 423,090 shares of the coal producer’s stock after buying an additional 275,129 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.43% of Peabody Energy worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,939,547 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $15,116,000 after acquiring an additional 37,793 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,330,583 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 404,623 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 155.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 668,444 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 406,576 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Peabody Energy by 43.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,868 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $15,125,000 after buying an additional 162,404 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Peabody Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $703,000. Institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

BTU has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley upped their price target on Peabody Energy from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 5th.

BTU stock opened at $10.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.68. Peabody Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $11.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.48.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The coal producer reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.69. Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 32.53% and a negative net margin of 67.78%. The firm had revenue of $651.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.31) EPS. Peabody Energy’s revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Peabody Energy Co. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kemal Williamson sold 60,000 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $429,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 191,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,491.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, China, India, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S. Thermal Mining segments.

