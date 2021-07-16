JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Price Target to GBX 8,915

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 9,053 ($118.28) to GBX 8,915 ($116.48) in a note issued to investors on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 56.27% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from £114 ($148.94) to £111 ($145.02) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a £125 ($163.31) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from £100 ($130.65) to GBX 8,550 ($111.71) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 9,882.78 ($129.12).

JET stock opened at GBX 5,705 ($74.54) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a twelve month low of GBX 5,584 ($72.96) and a twelve month high of £100.50 ($131.30). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 6,502.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.07 billion and a PE ratio of -61.61.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

