JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Position in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) by 41.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,782 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.31% of Viemed Healthcare worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VMD. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,254,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,492,000 after buying an additional 50,959 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its position in Viemed Healthcare by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 847,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,580,000 after purchasing an additional 290,515 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Viemed Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $1,924,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 227,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 101,156 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 218,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 10,343 shares in the last quarter. 53.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMD opened at $6.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $269.17 million, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.28. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $11.98.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Viemed Healthcare had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 37.21%. The firm had revenue of $28.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Viemed Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen therapy, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

