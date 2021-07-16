JPMorgan Chase & Co. Makes New Investment in Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALDU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALDU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 116,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WALDU. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Waldencast Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Waldencast Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $589,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waldencast Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $312,000. Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new position in Waldencast Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $24,950,000. Finally, Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. bought a new stake in Waldencast Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $3,746,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:WALDU opened at $10.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.22. Waldencast Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $10.98.

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the beauty, personal care, and wellness sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

