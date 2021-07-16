JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 25,014 Shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) by 534.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,014 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.08% of Pliant Therapeutics worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLRX. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 601.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. HC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total value of $360,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 140,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,065,762.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total value of $100,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,617.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $593,235 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

PLRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. assumed coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PLRX opened at $24.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.55. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.42 and a twelve month high of $43.92. The company has a market cap of $886.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.04). Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 25.93% and a negative net margin of 501.02%. The company had revenue of $2.17 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

