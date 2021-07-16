JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 41,557 Shares of Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) by 349.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,557 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.16% of Lands’ End worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Lands’ End by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,242,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,817,000 after buying an additional 209,485 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 965,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,831,000 after acquiring an additional 13,179 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lands’ End in the 1st quarter worth about $2,590,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lands’ End by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Lands’ End by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 90,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 47,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LE stock opened at $37.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 2.59. Lands’ End, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.67 and a 1 year high of $42.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.39.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $321.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.20 million. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 2.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lands’ End news, CEO Jerome Griffith sold 8,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $306,932.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Lands’ End from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail segments.

