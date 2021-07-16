JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases Shares of 131,100 Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 131,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.25% of Montes Archimedes Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $580,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Montes Archimedes Acquisition by 59,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 59,900 shares in the last quarter. 53.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAAC opened at $9.91 on Friday. Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $10.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.89.

Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

