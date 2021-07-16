JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY)

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on UNCRY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Monday, May 10th. Erste Group raised shares of UniCredit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. UniCredit has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get UniCredit alerts:

UNCRY traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,476. UniCredit has a fifty-two week low of $3.53 and a fifty-two week high of $6.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.11.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

Featured Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.