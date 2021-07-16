JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 50,000 Shares of Strategy Shares Newfound/ReSolve Robust Momentum ETF (BATS:ROMO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in Strategy Shares Newfound/ReSolve Robust Momentum ETF (BATS:ROMO) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Strategy Shares Newfound/ReSolve Robust Momentum ETF were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Shares of BATS ROMO opened at $28.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.56.
Strategy Shares Newfound/ReSolve Robust Momentum ETF Company Profile
