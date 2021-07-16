JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 5,205 Shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,205 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.56% of Central Valley Community Bancorp worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 247,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after buying an additional 116,073 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 696,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,815,000 after purchasing an additional 39,901 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $637,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 12.8% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 179,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 20,260 shares during the period. 45.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVCY stock opened at $21.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.36. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a one year low of $11.51 and a one year high of $21.75. The firm has a market cap of $265.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 27.68%. The company had revenue of $19.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.67 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from Central Valley Community Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

In other Central Valley Community Bancorp news, EVP Blaine Lauhon sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $258,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,395. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $41,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,927.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

