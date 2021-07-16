JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 5,882 Shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,041 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,882 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.25% of Miller Industries worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Miller Industries by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,569,039 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,474,000 after buying an additional 207,981 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Miller Industries in the first quarter worth about $6,364,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 10.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 869,905 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,180,000 after purchasing an additional 79,489 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,521 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after purchasing an additional 26,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Miller Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $854,000. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MLR stock opened at $37.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.61. Miller Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.95 and a twelve month high of $47.57. The company has a market cap of $428.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.00.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $169.91 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%.

About Miller Industries

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms that are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

