JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 7,510 Shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,510 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.13% of Sutro Biopharma worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 135.2% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Sutro Biopharma by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 9.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

Shares of STRO opened at $17.42 on Friday. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.27 and a 52-week high of $28.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.82. The company has a current ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 11.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.04). Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 40.67% and a negative net margin of 85.39%. The firm had revenue of $14.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 million. Equities analysts predict that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Sutro Biopharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sutro Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

Further Reading: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.