JPMorgan Chase & Co. Takes $1.16 Million Position in Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 116,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Gores Holdings VII in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Arnhold LLC bought a new position in Gores Holdings VII in the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings VII during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the first quarter valued at approximately $398,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSEVU opened at $10.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.04. Gores Holdings VII, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88.

