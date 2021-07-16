JPMorgan Chase & Co. Takes $1.24 Million Position in Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 28,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.08% of Silverback Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBTX. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Silverback Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Silverback Therapeutics by 3,705.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

SBTX opened at $30.01 on Friday. Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.69 and a 52 week high of $63.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55.

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.18). As a group, research analysts expect that Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SBTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Silverback Therapeutics from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Silverback Therapeutics from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Silverback Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Silverback Therapeutics from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Silverback Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

About Silverback Therapeutics

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

