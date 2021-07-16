JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Holdings in Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in shares of Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) by 35.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,735 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.65% of Penn Virginia worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PVAC. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Penn Virginia by 162.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 64,062 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 9.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Penn Virginia by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,494,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,421,000 after acquiring an additional 130,157 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Penn Virginia in the 1st quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 6,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Penn Virginia in a report on Sunday, July 11th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Penn Virginia in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist boosted their price objective on Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Penn Virginia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.83.

Shares of PVAC opened at $19.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.66. The firm has a market cap of $734.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 3.55. Penn Virginia Co. has a one year low of $6.36 and a one year high of $26.17.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $88.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.10 million. Penn Virginia had a positive return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 180.16%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Penn Virginia Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Penn Virginia

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

