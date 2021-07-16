JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets (LON:JARA) Trading Down 0.2%

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Limited (LON:JARA) shares fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 91 ($1.19) and last traded at GBX 92.20 ($1.20). 343,689 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 551,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 92.40 ($1.21).

The stock has a market capitalization of £197.91 million and a P/E ratio of -1,084.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 87.28.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4,705.88%.

