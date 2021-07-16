Juan Andres Sells 5,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total value of $1,186,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 12th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.11, for a total value of $770,550.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $812,250.00.

On Monday, June 28th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $1,115,000.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.71, for a total value of $1,153,550.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total value of $1,148,100.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.65, for a total value of $1,098,250.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total value of $1,004,300.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $1,066,600.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.04, for a total value of $1,035,200.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.23, for a total value of $796,150.00.

NASDAQ:MRNA traded up $24.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $284.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 588,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,331,437. The company has a market capitalization of $114.13 billion, a PE ratio of 225.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.22. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.21 and a 52-week high of $261.22.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 21.90%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24112.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Moderna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Moderna by 380.0% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Park Capital Group purchased a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Moderna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on MRNA shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Moderna from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.53.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

