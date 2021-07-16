Judges Scientific (LON:JDG) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 6,140 ($80.22). Judges Scientific shares last traded at GBX 6,070 ($79.30), with a volume of 3,818 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Judges Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

The company has a market capitalization of £383.75 million and a PE ratio of 47.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 6,070.88.

In related news, insider Lushani Kodituwakku purchased 325 shares of Judges Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 6,175 ($80.68) per share, with a total value of £20,068.75 ($26,219.95).

About Judges Scientific (LON:JDG)

Judges Scientific plc manufactures and sells scientific instruments. The company operates in two segments, Materials Sciences and Vacuum. It offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centers; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

