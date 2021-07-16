Juggernaut Price Tops $0.64 on Exchanges (JGN)

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 16th. Juggernaut has a total market capitalization of $25.21 million and $1.62 million worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Juggernaut has traded down 35.7% against the US dollar. One Juggernaut coin can now be purchased for about $0.64 or 0.00001999 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00048675 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002627 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00014565 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.14 or 0.00832047 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005772 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000348 BTC.

About Juggernaut

JGN is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,562,500 coins. Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi . The official website for Juggernaut is jgndefi.com . The official message board for Juggernaut is medium.com/juggernaut-defi

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

Juggernaut Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Juggernaut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Juggernaut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

