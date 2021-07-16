JulSwap (JULD) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $372,791.00

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. One JulSwap coin can now be bought for $0.0224 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. JulSwap has a market capitalization of $11.94 million and approximately $372,791.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, JulSwap has traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003125 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00039411 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.70 or 0.00108404 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.72 or 0.00145963 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32,027.58 or 1.00051325 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003111 BTC.

JulSwap Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 532,041,735 coins. JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap . The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity . The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

JulSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JulSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JulSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

