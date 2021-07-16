Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) will announce earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Jumia Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.44). The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Jumia Technologies will report full year earnings of ($1.69) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.77) to ($1.61). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.80) to ($1.78). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Jumia Technologies.

Get Jumia Technologies alerts:

Separately, Renaissance Capital upgraded Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,171,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,217,000 after buying an additional 213,662 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 685.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,812,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,300 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,981,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 769,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,293,000 after purchasing an additional 25,407 shares during the period. Finally, Hitchwood Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $22,193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.31% of the company’s stock.

Jumia Technologies stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,932,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,163,918. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.97. Jumia Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $69.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.84.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jumia Technologies (JMIA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.