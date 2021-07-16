JustLiquidity (JUL) Price Hits $46.41 on Exchanges

JustLiquidity (CURRENCY:JUL) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. JustLiquidity has a market cap of $26.36 million and approximately $236.00 worth of JustLiquidity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JustLiquidity coin can currently be bought for $46.41 or 0.00148186 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, JustLiquidity has traded up 57.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get JustLiquidity alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003194 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00039529 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.58 or 0.00107214 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.33 or 0.00147932 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31,431.45 or 1.00366134 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003186 BTC.

About JustLiquidity

JustLiquidity’s total supply is 963,148 coins and its circulating supply is 568,077 coins. The official message board for JustLiquidity is medium.com/@justliquidity . The official website for JustLiquidity is justliquidity.org . JustLiquidity’s official Twitter account is @JustLiquidity

According to CryptoCompare, “Joule is a marketplace where users can trade on the popularity levels of public figures to earn tokens. It gives users a voice and a monthly income through teaching others blockchain. On the platform, Joule is at the same time the unit of Price, the unit of Popularity Index and a Cryptocurrency (token symbol: JUL). In other words, it has multiple related functions. “

JustLiquidity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustLiquidity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustLiquidity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JustLiquidity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JustLiquidity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JustLiquidity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.