K21 Price Hits $0.49 on Major Exchanges (K21)

K21 (CURRENCY:K21) traded down 10.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 16th. During the last seven days, K21 has traded 20.3% lower against the US dollar. K21 has a market cap of $4.65 million and $300,100.00 worth of K21 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One K21 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001572 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get K21 alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003211 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00048755 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003213 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002649 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00014168 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $256.11 or 0.00822299 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005912 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000349 BTC.

K21 Profile

K21 (K21) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2021. K21’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,507,931 coins. K21’s official Twitter account is @KanonDotArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Kanon recasts patronage, philanthropy, curation, and custodianship in equitable and innovative arrangements for mutual benefit baked into the code itself. K21 is the first product of Kanon. “

Buying and Selling K21

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as K21 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire K21 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy K21 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for K21 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for K21 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.