K21 Price Tops $0.49 on Exchanges (K21)

K21 (CURRENCY:K21) traded down 11% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. One K21 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00001558 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, K21 has traded down 21.7% against the US dollar. K21 has a total market cap of $4.65 million and $287,167.00 worth of K21 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003190 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00048421 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003190 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002562 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00014198 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $251.92 or 0.00803210 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005873 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000354 BTC.

K21 Coin Profile

K21 is a coin. It was first traded on March 20th, 2021. K21’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,507,931 coins. K21’s official Twitter account is @KanonDotArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Kanon recasts patronage, philanthropy, curation, and custodianship in equitable and innovative arrangements for mutual benefit baked into the code itself. K21 is the first product of Kanon. “

K21 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as K21 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire K21 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy K21 using one of the exchanges listed above.

