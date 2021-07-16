Kadem Sustainable Impact (NASDAQ:KSI) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSI) were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.61 and last traded at $9.61. Approximately 2,546 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 32,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.63.

About Kadem Sustainable Impact (NASDAQ:KSI)

Kadem Sustainable Impact Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the business of energy storage, electric vehicles, electric vehicles infrastructure, or mobility technologies.

Further Reading: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Kadem Sustainable Impact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadem Sustainable Impact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.