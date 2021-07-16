Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.18) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Kadmon in a report released on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton expects that the company will earn ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kadmon’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. Kadmon had a negative net margin of 5,103.69% and a negative return on equity of 142.70%. The firm had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.72 million.

KDMN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kadmon in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Kadmon in a report on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kadmon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

NASDAQ:KDMN opened at $3.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a current ratio of 11.00 and a quick ratio of 11.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.85. Kadmon has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $5.73.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KDMN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Kadmon by 50.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,785,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,844,000 after buying an additional 3,927,415 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in Kadmon during the 1st quarter worth $14,699,000. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Kadmon by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 6,493,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880,792 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Kadmon by 6,778.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,220,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kadmon by 8.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,244,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,191,000 after buying an additional 1,320,923 shares during the period. 96.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kadmon Company Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include Belumosudil (KD025), an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2 (ROCK2), which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host, as well as systemic sclerosis, an autoimmune disease characterized by chronic inflammation, fibrosis, and vascular damage; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

