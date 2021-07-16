Kalera AS (OTCMKTS:KSLLF) Trading Down 20.3%

Kalera AS (OTCMKTS:KSLLF)’s stock price dropped 20.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.00 and last traded at $3.15. Approximately 3,645 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 24,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.95.

Separately, Pareto Securities initiated coverage on shares of Kalera AS in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Kalera AS alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.68.

Kalera AS operates as a technology-driven vertical farming company. It produces pesticide-free non-GMO vegetables. The company's products include arugula, kohlrabi, onion, mixes, daikon and purple radish, and lettuces. It serves restaurant and food trade, including resorts and the cruise industry.

Read More: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Kalera AS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kalera AS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.