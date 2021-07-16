Karen A. Dawes Sells 1,520 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Stock

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Director Karen A. Dawes sold 1,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total transaction of $307,389.60.

Shares of Repligen stock traded up $3.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $200.14. The company had a trading volume of 578,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,862. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.03 and a beta of 0.86. Repligen Co. has a one year low of $131.91 and a one year high of $228.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $188.61.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. Repligen had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 18.37%. The business had revenue of $142.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 87.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Repligen by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Repligen during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 106.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in shares of Repligen by 3.5% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F M Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Repligen by 839.2% in the first quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 10,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 9,366 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.25.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

