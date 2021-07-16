Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Holdings Lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) by 41.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Karuna Therapeutics were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KRTX. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 608.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 13.7% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 313,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,699,000 after purchasing an additional 37,834 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 296.5% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 27,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 20,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on KRTX shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $192.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $164.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.89.

In other news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.07, for a total value of $770,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,201,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.61, for a total transaction of $276,525.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,367 shares of company stock worth $4,982,087. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRTX opened at $112.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.32. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.58 and a 1-year high of $146.97.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.04. As a group, analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

