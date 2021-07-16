Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,791 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.21% of Karuna Therapeutics worth $7,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRTX. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 88.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 990,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,064,000 after purchasing an additional 464,313 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $21,879,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,216,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $20,815,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 42.3% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 282,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,025,000 after purchasing an additional 84,105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

KRTX opened at $112.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.68 and a beta of 1.84. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.58 and a 12-month high of $146.97.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KRTX. Bank of America began coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $192.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $164.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.89.

In related news, Director James Healy purchased 636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $117.80 per share, with a total value of $74,920.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 8,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.44, for a total transaction of $1,095,420.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,833 shares in the company, valued at $7,733,009.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,367 shares of company stock worth $4,982,087 over the last ninety days. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

