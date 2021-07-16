Katalyo (KTLYO) Trading Down 15% Over Last 7 Days

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded down 10.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 16th. In the last week, Katalyo has traded down 15% against the dollar. One Katalyo coin can now be bought for $0.0996 or 0.00000318 BTC on exchanges. Katalyo has a market capitalization of $1.07 million and approximately $73,998.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Katalyo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003194 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00037603 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00101995 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.24 or 0.00144448 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,397.69 or 1.00242915 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002825 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003177 BTC.

Katalyo Coin Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. The official message board for Katalyo is katalyo.medium.com . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Katalyo is www.katalyo.com . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo

Katalyo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Katalyo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Katalyo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Katalyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Katalyo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.