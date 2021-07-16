KAZ Minerals PLC (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

KAZ Minerals PLC (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have issued a hold recommendation on the company.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KZMYY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KAZ Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered KAZ Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of KZMYY stock opened at $5.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.75. KAZ Minerals has a 12-month low of $3.22 and a 12-month high of $6.21.

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan, Russia, and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, East Region and Bozymchak, and Mining Projects segments. The company operates the Aktogay and Bozshakol open pit copper mines in the east region and Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; three underground mines in the east region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold mine in Kyrgyzstan.

