Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Insider Jennifer Lachey Sells 2,650 Shares

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) insider Jennifer Lachey sold 2,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $132,500.00.

Jennifer Lachey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 11th, Jennifer Lachey sold 2,650 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.98, for a total transaction of $135,097.00.

Shares of KROS opened at $39.57 on Friday. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.71 and a fifty-two week high of $88.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.26. The stock has a market cap of $921.86 million, a P/E ratio of -16.58 and a beta of 2.55.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.10). On average, analysts anticipate that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 187.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 61.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keros Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keros Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.25.

About Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

