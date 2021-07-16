Kevin Lee Sells 609 Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Stock

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) CEO Kevin Lee sold 609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $20,706.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Kevin Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

On Wednesday, July 14th, Kevin Lee sold 14,465 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $496,728.10.

On Monday, July 12th, Kevin Lee sold 1,936 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $62,029.44.

On Thursday, May 6th, Kevin Lee sold 1,716 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $55,152.24.

On Tuesday, May 4th, Kevin Lee sold 897 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $28,730.91.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Kevin Lee sold 22,495 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $699,144.60.

On Friday, April 30th, Kevin Lee sold 58,919 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total value of $1,818,240.34.

On Monday, April 26th, Kevin Lee sold 18,611 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $582,152.08.

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.01. 128,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,514. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.49. The company has a market capitalization of $818.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.35 and a beta of -0.35. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $35.46. The company has a quick ratio of 10.35, a current ratio of 10.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 504.81% and a negative return on equity of 53.45%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $23,896,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,577,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,120,000 after purchasing an additional 139,917 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 609.7% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 240,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after purchasing an additional 206,300 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BCYC. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities started coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.57.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.